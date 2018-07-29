City mayoral candidates discuss Lawton economy

Residents were interested in Lawton's economy and how to make it better as they posed questions Friday to mayoral candidates.

The six were among 11 Lawton municipal candidates who participated in a candidate forum set up by the Abundant Life Christian Church, United in Christ Discipleship International and the Lawton-Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. Organizers said their intent was to present a setting where residents could hear candidates answer questions, then talk to them one-on-one if they wanted.