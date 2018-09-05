City may retain trash schedule

The City of Lawton could reinstate twice-a-week trash collections in next year's budget and keep funding some contracts, but at the cost of a one-day furlough for city employees and the sale of two ambulances used by Lawton Fire Department.

The proposals which are still merely proposals were among steps outlined by City Manager Jerry Ihler Tuesday as council members began their first real review of the budget that will govern the fiscal year that begins July 1. Council members had stated their intent for a return to tradition in this year's budget process, scheduling a series of meetings that will allow them to look at every department and division in city government as they try to balance expenditures against revenues. The next budget session is set for 6:30 p.m. today in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, with additional meetings scheduled through mid-June.

Tuesday's session included the beginning of the Lawton Police Department review, something that didn't get very far because council members didn't agree on an exact process for finding areas to trim or even whether significant cuts were possible.

That review followed an introduction by Ihler, who was tasked by council last week to return with new ideas after they indicated they didn't like his first series of proposals. Those included plans for a 2.7 percent increase in utility rates (which reflects the increase in the Consumer Price Index for the last 12 months), a proposal to cut twice-a-week residential trash collection to once a week, closing Lawton Public Library's west branch library, canceling a contract with the Senior Center for Creative Living and cutting payment to Mobile Meals by $18,348.

The proposals Ihler outlined Tuesday restored some items, including twice-a-week trash collection (a $450,000 expense), funding for the Senior Center for Creative Living ($15,844) and Mobile Meals ($18,348), and restoring the mosquito fogging program ($27,500). But, it still includes the 2.7 percent utility rate increase (estimated to produce an additional $886,612) and won't reopen the west branch library (a $33,000 savings). He also restored $25,000 to Lawton Public Library for books and materials.

But, Ihler and his staff reached their goals by proposing to sell two ambulances used by the fire department (a gain of $115,000), furlough members of every employee group (saving $181,000), recover $155,000 in sales tax revenue with the end of payments to the developers of Lawton Marketplace, and saved $84,300 by using Community Development Block Grants to fund two code enforcement officers.

Ihler said his adjustments take what had been calculated as an $88,854 yearend carryover on June 20, 2019, to $114,962 and while covering most of the points criticized by the council.