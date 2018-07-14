City man pleads in lewd molestation case

A 46-year-old Lawton man entered a blind plea of guilt in May for two counts of lewd molestation and received his sentence on Tuesday.

Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced Eric V. Caldwell to 25 years with the Department of Corrections with 12 of those years to serve and the remaining 13 years suspended for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 12, according to court records. The sentences run concurrent.