City man accused of raping autistic girl

A Lawton man has been charged with multiple felonies of sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old autistic girl.

According to an affidavit filed Thursday in Comanche County District Court, Brandon Lee Spears, 32, is accused of forcing the sexual acts upon the girl in October 2016 and again in March 2017.

Spears was charged with eight felonious sex crimes and faces up to death or life in prison if convicted. He remains in jail on $200,000 bond. He returns to court at 3 p.m. July 31, court records indicate.

Teen charged withchoking grandma, boy

In a separate case in Comanche County District Court, Calvin Ryan Hill, 19, Lawton, has been charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation after he allegedly choked his grandmother and an 11-year-old boy on Tuesday morning.

Lawton police officers reported that the grandmother said Hill "choked her with a lanyard that was around her neck," according to an affidavit filed Thursday. The grandmother told police that Hill also choked an 11-year-old boy and "threatened to cut him with a pair of electric hair clippers," court records indicate.

Police reported that a woman who witnessed the incident said she "could tell that (the grandmother) could not breathe and that she yelled for Hill to let the woman go," the affidavit states.