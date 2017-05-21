City of Lawton, Sill volunteers to paint houses

The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, in conjunction with the City of Lawton neighborhood services and planning divisions, will join forces with volunteers from Fort Sill's 75th Field Artillery Brigade for its 2017 Fresh Paint Day.

The event will kick off at 7 a.m. June 2 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium and will beautify nearly two dozen local homes.

During this event, more than 300 soldiers will team with City of Lawton officials to paint the homes of 19 community members who are elderly or disabled, and whose houses are in need of "decent repair or painting," said Neighborhood Services Division Director Joshua Leach. The local event is an extension of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful Fresh Paint Days, designed to encourage volunteers to seek out unsightly community structures and renovate them with a creative use of resources.

"The City of Lawton actually takes it a step further and assists citizens by painting private properties, rather than vacant commercial buildings or other landmarks," Leach said.

Residents who meet the required criteria are selected for the program until available slots are filled, Leach said, and contacting those residents to share the good news of their selection is a rewarding experience for him.

"Some of the people who were formally chosen to take part in this program are people we have interacted with during routine business in the past," Leach said. "We had been able to share with them about the Fresh Paint Day program so they could apply for the extra help they may have been seeking. This is a great program this is us saying, 'Hey, we know your situation and we have community funding and volunteers that can help out, so we're here to do just that.' "