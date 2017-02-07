City of Lawton rolls out new mobile-friendly website

The City of Lawton has changed its website with the beginning of the new fiscal year.

Lawtonok.gov, which officially went on line this weekend, was created to be user- and mobile-friendly in an effort to meet the needs of all Lawtonians, city officials said. New features of the site include a staff directory of superintendents and directors, which supplies various avenues of contact information; departmental pages, which explain the overall purpose of departments, the divisions within them and the services offered; a new domain name, offering a clean and simple solution to searching for all things Lawton; and overall improved navigation by way of structure and design.

The website was built and designed by web developer Gilron Charles using Drupal CMS, an open-source content-management framework, beginning in March 2016. However, the undertaking as a whole was a group effort from the City of Lawton Information Technology division that started more than 18 months ago.

"It was blood, sweat and over 30,000 lines of code that we put into this," Charles said.

Extensive studies about the nature of developing and maintaining an in-house site preceded the programming and developing stage, Charles said. Those studies were coupled with answers from citizen surveys that deemed the community's online wants and needs, and ultimately dictated the direction of the project. Application developer Barbara Burnett, programmer analyst Brittany Sawyer and IT Supervisor Cindy Price assisted in making these in-between tasks achievable. They also researched ways of making the new site Section 508 compliant, brainstormed the would-be name of the new domain, learned new programming languages and still managed to maintain day-to-day operations of supporting other digital technologies within the City of Lawton. Support technician Liz Brundige and network administrator Candy Williams aided in procuring and configuring network resources needed to support the web server.

"The IT website team has done an outstanding job of initiating, planning, executing and monitoring the project," Price said. "A large project involves a huge effort, particularly since it combines extensive city employee interaction. It's gratifying to see the achievement and there's a plan for many more improvements in the future."