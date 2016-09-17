City of Lawton makes strides on priorities

The City of Lawton continues to make strides on its priorities, Mayor Fred Fitch told a crowd Friday at a State of the City luncheon sponsored by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

All is not rosy, he said sales tax revenues are flat and income from water sales has declined but Lawton is faring much better than many Oklahoma cities and towns and better than state government.

The city's priorities, he said, are public safety, expanding the water supply, monitoring events affecting Fort Sill, closely watching the city's general fund budget and building lasting relationships with partners throughout the community.

On public safety, he said, the city has raised pay for police and fire personnel and added officers, and it has begun work on a new fire station in west Lawton and designing the new public safety building downtown that will house a new police and fire station. Those advances are supported by a sales tax that local residents approved.

The mayor also noted that the city has had five homicides this year and suspects have been charged in four of those cases.

He also said the city has improved its animal welfare operation with staff changes and improvements to facilities. The city has averaged saving 80 percent of the animals taken to the shelter, and in some months that reached 90 and 96 percent. The ultimate goal is to have a no-kill shelter, he said.

Despite rains the past two years, the city is committed to increasing water available to local residents. It is drilling wells to seek underground water supplies and working on a project to reuse water that now is emptied into the creek after being treated at the city sewer plant.

The city must always keep in mind the importance of Fort Sill to the local economy. Much of the news on that front has been good, the mayor said: Fort Sill was not chosen to lose troops in a 2014 restructuring by the Army and in fact is gaining two battalions with more than 820 soldiers and 2,100 total residents.