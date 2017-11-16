City of Lawton looking to resolve problems with estimated utility bills

City of Lawton officials say that they are working to correct a problem that may have affected some city utility customers.

Many Lawton residents have received two or three "estimated" water bills since late August, when the City of Lawton experienced a computer network outage that officials still are working to remedy. As the city has worked to recover from these issues, "actual" water usage readings have begun being transmitted and printed on utility bills once more.

With the reemerging of actual readings, revenue services management reports that a small percentage of patrons' water usage was overestimated during the time that estimated readings were being received.