City of Lawton, Cameron team up to make water adjustments

The City of Lawton partnered with the Cameron University Accounting Club to calculate and complete nearly 130 hours of water service bill adjustments from December 2017 through February 2018.

The voluntary service project gave students career experience in their field of study while expediting the amendment process of water bills for the City of Lawton Finance Department caused by a citywide computer problem. Approximately 4,000 water bills were corrected by their efforts.

"We thank Cameron University for their willingness to collaborate on this project," said Mardi Repasy, revenue services supervisor for the City of Lawton. "The students involved have shown great initiative and done a great service for their community."

In August 2017, the City of Lawton suffered a network outage that incapacitated its information technology systems for an extended period of time. During this time, the city temporarily lost its ability to read water meters remotely. With the oversight of city leadership, Cameron students involved in this service project worked to calculate adjustments that still needed to be made to previously estimated water bills. The revenue services division said that all Lawton water service bills are now back on track.