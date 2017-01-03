City to launch energy saving campaign

The City of Lawton will be launching a new energy savings campaign following action Tuesday by the City Council.

Council members unanimously approved two council agenda items, an equipment lease/purchase agreement with Banc of America Public Capital Corp. and an amendment with an existing agreement with OpTerra ES (formerly Chevron ES), that will provide the funding to allow the city to initiate energy-saving projects in eight areas ranging from modernization of the city's telephone and data systems to LED exterior lighting on city facilities.

The key to the proposal is a 15-year lease/purchase agreement with Banc of America, a $2.88 million agreement to provide for the acquisition, purchase, financing and leasing of equipment needed for the upgrades. The agreement comes with an interest rate of 2.5 percent over the 15 years of the program, as long as the transaction closes on or before April 6, and is subject to annual appropriations by the City Council.

Banc of America Public Capital Corp. will hold a security interest on the equipment needed for the city's upgrades and would take possession of that equipment if a future council cancelled the agreement before its expiration, according to the agenda commentary.

As in previous energy savings projects, the city will cover its debt via the annual savings it realizes on modernized or more energy-efficient equipment and operations. It's the same technique that the city used for projects such as converting to digital water meters, upgrading traffic signal lights to LED, and updating interior environmental controls on city buildings.

The council also approved its third amendment to the OpTerra ES contract, action that had been contingent upon the council agreeing to the lease/purchase agreement with Banc of America.

The entire concept dates to October 2015, when the council directed OpTerra ES to analyze city technology, architecture, lighting, control and mechanical operations to find additional energy savings. Last year, OpTerra identified projects that city officials wanted to explore: a citywide data network upgrade; voice over IP telephone upgrade; consolidation and virtualization of city servers; installation of vestibules at City Hall and McMahon Auditorium; replacing outdated chillers and boiler at Lawton Public Library; upgrade or repair fiber optics; recommissioning the environmental systems at the wastewater treatment plant; and adding LED exterior lighting to Lawton City Hall, Carnegie Library Town Hall, Public Works facilities, city fire stations, Lawton Public Library, city recreation centers, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, Museum of the Great Plains, wastewater treatment plant and Elmer Thomas Park.

Council members were especially interested in upgrades to the citywide phone system, because the existing system no longer is being supported because of its age, and the data network upgrade.

Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells, former IT supervisor for the city, questioned how the equipment lease/purchase would work, asking whether the city would own all of the equipment at the end of leased term. OpTerra officials said that would be true for about 80 percent of the equipment. Most notably, the city won't own the servers to be used for the data network because OpTerra will use a "cloud" format, leasing the city space for its data storage. If Lawton ended its contract with Quasar Data Center LTD in the future, city data would be sent to another server, officials said.