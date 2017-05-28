City interns start work this week

Nine Lawton teens will be arriving for work with the general employees when City of Lawton offices resume normal operations Tuesday.

The nine are participants in the city's summer intern program, in which high school juniors and seniors are given an opportunity to work with city departments for the summer, learning job skills and earning spending money.

The program was created last year as a homage to the late Councilman Stanley Haywood. Haywood, who made community youth a priority in his council, professional and personal lives, insisted that when the City Council was crafting the projects that would make up the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program, it would include funds to provide employment for low-income youth. City administrators who put the program together for the first time in 2016 said they wanted something to give high school students meaningful work experience, rather than just keeping youth employed with busy work.

Human Resources Director Chase Massie, who is coordinating this year's program, said the teens are treated just as adult employees are, meaning they go through an application and interview process, and once they are matched with departments, they perform real work.

Massie said that means the teens applied for their jobs, then submitted to interviews with their supervisors. They did the same thing adult applicants would do, including submitting to a background check and passing a drug screening test.

"We wanted it to be as close to a real job experience as possible," he said.

That means the intern in the animal welfare division is working with animals, the intern at the water treatment plant will be helping with plant processes and the intern in the equipment maintenance division will be working on city equipment. Last summer, for example, interns worked with the city's building maintenance crews repairing city structures, helped create an advertising campaign for the stormwater division and tested water samples at the wastewater treatment plant.

Massie said there are some limits to what interns may do. They will not be driving any city equipment or be put in work situations that might be dangerous.

"So in those types of situations, they may observe," he said, adding that among this year's goals are working on websites for city departments. "They are making real contributions to the organization, things on a to-do list for some time that we have not had the manpower to get to."

Massie said department heads and supervisors have the option of participating, and the fact that so many were interested this year is a testament to the success of the 2016 program. He said he expects the program to continue to grow each year and, because program funding is part of the 2015 Sales Tax Extension, organizers expect the program to continue for 10 years.

The nine interns got together last week for the first time, at a meeting organized by Massie and other city officials to meet with students and their parents and the supervisors who will be their bosses. The first day of work is Tuesday and students will work through July 28 (Massie said they wanted a 10-week program, but cut back so students would have a little bit of time before Lawton Public Schools resumes classes Aug. 11).

Students will work 20 hours a week, leaving it to the student workers and their supervisors to arrange schedules that best meet everyone's needs. Massie said supervisors were urged to be flexible so students who are involved with school or summer activities still can participate in those things. He also urged students to be serious about their jobs, telling them to show up on time.