City has projects under old CIPs

The City of Lawton continues to have projects in Capital Improvements Programs that no longer collect revenue.

City administrators said that although sales tax revenues are not being collected in the 2005, 2008 and 2012 CIPs because those taxes have expired, the city still is completing projects listed there. Under its long-standing policy, once all identified projects in a CIP have been completed, the city will use remaining funding (available because of interest income and lower-than-expected construction costs) on similar projects, or close out the program and transfer the money to newer CIPs.

City Manager Jerry Ihler indicated that is why financial officials estimate there may be $1.2 million remaining in the 2012 CIP, funds that haven't been spent or promised to a project still underway. Those funds, which have yet to be finalized, would be the source of $600,000 that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has said Lawton must provide as a match if ODOT gives it $700,000 in transportation enhancement funds for a pedestrian bridge to be built adjacent to the Interstate 44 bridge on East Gore Boulevard.

City Council members have twice tabled action on that proposal because of questions, including whether the city should seek other funding sources because CIP funds should be spent on other projects.

The 2012 CIP is complicated because it exists in two forms.

The program, which began collecting sales tax revenue in January 2012, was well underway when the council asked city voters to revise and extend it, creating a new CIP. While the program was supposed to end in 2016, it will run through December 2025 and includes 2012 projects that had not yet begun as well as new projects, such as the alternative water sources project that may give Lawton new water wells to supplement its raw water sources. Analysis is continuing on five of the 10 potential well sites and a recommendation will be brought to the council later this year, Ihler said.

One of the most noticeable projects under the old 2012 CIP is the Northwest 2nd Street reconstruction between Northwest Columbia and Northwest Ferris. T&G Construction has been working on the $3.3 million project since spring 2016 and construction now is focused on the last segment, expanding the Northwest 2nd Street/Northwest Ferris intersection to make room for turning lanes. Ihler said the contractor is working on the west side of the intersection and while the entire 2nd Street project still is three months from completion, that work includes landscaping. Ihler said the contractor will open Northwest 2nd Street as soon as it has completed the intersection, with landscaping work to follow once vehicle lanes are open.

The 2012 program also is funding the Southwest 52nd Street expansion, a project to bring three lanes to the southwest Lawton road between West Gore Boulevard and the railroad tracks one-half mile to the south.

That project will include a10-foot-wide bike path on the east side of the street for an area heavily used by school children. The City Council authorized city staff to let the project for bids in January, and Ihler expects to award the contract in June, with construction tentatively to start in July.

The old program also is funding the contract to rebuild Bishop Road between Southwest 52nd and Southwest 67th streets, to complement the city's new fire station in the same area. Dubbed Fire Station No. 8, that facility could be ready for occupancy by July, Ihler said. Infrastructure upgrades were necessary to support the new station and that includes T&G Construction's contract to rebuild Bishop Road into two lanes with four-foot-wide shoulders, along with a segment of Southwest 67th Street.