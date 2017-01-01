City fleet using new CNG station

The City of Lawton already is using the compressed natural gas filling station that opened Dec. 23 on the north end of the Public Works yard.

Dennis Bothell, equipment maintenance supervisor for the City of Lawton, said employees have been using the timed fill slots in the Go Sparq station to put CNG in the six city vehicles that are powered by natural gas: three pickup trucks used by the city's lake ranger division and three sanitation trucks that joined the city fleet in late fall. Until last week, the city's only option for fueling those six vehicles was the Love's Country Store on Interstate 44 at the Medicine Park exit, convenient for the pickup trucks that are stationed at lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth, but less so for the trash trucks that run routes in the city.

Bothell said the sanitation trucks have been on the streets for about 30 days and had been relying on the Love's station for their fuel. With the Public Works CNG complex now operational, those three sanitation trucks now are fueling from the 16 dispensers set up in the Public Works yard, a definite improvement for crews who run busy routes.

"It's a fantastic facility," Bothell said, and there is "no question" the station is more convenient.

And, depending on the time of day, those refills can take time (overnight, at the end of a shift, when everyone is refueling) or only minutes. A trash truck driver refueling Thursday was at his station only minutes before he was ready to resume his route, something that happened because he was the only "customer" using a pump at the time, said Norman Herrera, CEO of Sparq Natural Gas, one of the partners that built the station.

Bothell said the Public Works component of the CNG complex was configured specifically for overnight fill. Now, drivers of conventional sanitation trucks must wait in line with every other city vehicle that is refueling at the end of a shift. Because the sanitation trucks must be filled so they are ready to leave each morning, the fueling process can add an hour to the end of an already long work day. Those who drive the CNG trucks now clean their vehicles, park them in their assigned areas, plug them in, then leave for the night. The next morning, they simply unplug the trucks and leave.