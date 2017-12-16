City couple renews vows after 70 years

A Cyril couple renewed their vows Friday after 70 years of marriage.

Delbert and Juanita Jump renewed their vows in the chapel at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center. Juanita was age 21 and Delbert was age 22 when they married in 1947.

"It was a very nice ceremony," Juanita Jump said of Friday's ceremony. "The center staff did a lot for us."

"It (the renewal ceremony) was even better than the first time," said Delbert Jump. "It's an honor for us to live this long. Our love is even better."

Delbert Jump, who is a resident in the Veterans Center, served during World War II in the U.S. Navy, becoming a gunner on an aircraft carrier in the North Atlantic. After his discharge, he returned to Cyril where he worked at the now-defunct APCO oil refinery at two different periods before it closed in the 1980s. He also served as an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper. Following his retirement, he worked as a bus driver for Cyril Public Schools. Juanita Jump was employed for more than 40 years at Anderson Grocery in Cyril which was later the Cyril Food store.

The ceremony in the chapel was followed by a reception in the center's canteen that was attended by friends and family members.

Pam Burks, the center's special events coordinator, said she got the idea about holding "I Still Do" renewal ceremonies while hearing a conversation in the center's recreation room about a couple who said they had been married 50 years and never had a wedding.