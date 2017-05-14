City Council to discuss budget at workshop

City Council members will meet in special session Tuesday to continue their discussions on the 2017-2018 budget.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

The budget session will be the second for the council as it works toward approval of a document that will estimate revenues and set expenditures for the fiscal year that begins July 1. City officials anticipate that a public comment period on the proposals will come at the council's regular May 23 meeting, but the council doesn't have to have the budget approved until late June.

The $90.56 million operating budget outlined in the preliminary budget includes a 2.2 percent increase in water, sewer and refuse rates to reflect the 2.2 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index over the last 12 months; a net reduction of seven full-time and four part-time positions among general employees; and $4.4 million in capital outlay expenditures, a $215,000 increase from the current year. In addition, there will be 12 more firefighters and nine more police officers, positions funded through the 2015 Sales Tax Extension that also is funding construction of the new public safety facility that will break ground this summer.