City Council candidate forum set

Three community entities have joined forces to sponsor a candidate forum Thursday for those running for Lawton City Council.

The forum, which is open to the public, is slated from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue, for the eight Lawtonians who are running for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 council seats. The session is being sponsored by Abundant Life Fellowship of Churches Inc.; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Eta Xi Lambda chapter; and the Lawton-Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

Candidates are: Ward 6: Incumbent Cherry Phillips and challenger Sean Fortenbaugh; Ward 7: Incumbent V. Gay F. McGahee and challenger Onreka Givens Johnson; and Ward 8: Incumbent Doug Wells and challengers Tom Leon, Jo Peters and Randy Warren.

Sponsors of the forum said the intent is to bring the Lawton-Fort Sill community together so candidates can share their political platforms, address citizen concerns and respond to questions, to help voters make informed decisions about who they want to represent their wards within the City of Lawton.