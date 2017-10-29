City Council approves 2 percent pay raise for employees

The City of Lawton will use savings realized from unfilled staff positions to help fund a 2 percent pay raise for employees.

City Council members voted last week to give all non-bargaining unit employees commonly referred to as general employees the same 2 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) the city already has awarded city firefighters. Those 2 percent COLAs will go into effect Jan. 29, 2018, in the third quarter of the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The same 2 percent COLA has been offered to city police, but its union and the city still are negotiating a contract.

City Manager Jerry Ihler said the pay recommendation came because some council members had stated they wanted to offer the same pay raise to all employees that had been offered/given to union employees. The cost of offering non-union employees that pay raise for the 10 salary periods remaining in the fiscal year is estimated at $220,000.

City administrators have said that in three of the last five fiscal years, no employee group received its merit increases, the salary adjustments that are tied to an employee's length of service.

Funding for that increase will come from what city administrators call "lapse funding," or savings realized during the budgeting process because employee positions have gone unfilled. Ihler said when administrators create the annual budget, they budget for a full year of salaries for all the positions that are allowed in that year's budget. But frequently, some of those jobs are unfilled or vacated during the year and it takes a period of time to fill them, even though the funding is available to cover those salaries.