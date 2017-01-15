City to control Sill's stray animals

The City of Lawton will be assuming control of Fort Sill's stray animals under an agreement approved last week by the City Council.

The intergovernmental support agreement between the U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Sill and the City of Lawton will go into effect after the document has been signed by military officials, city officials said Friday.

Russell Anderson, superintendent of the city's animal welfare division, said the agreement will be limited to control of stray animals, animals that bite humans and injured animals. While it will transfer operations from the post's stray facility to the city, it will not replace the post's veterinary operations and military police still will have jurisdiction over problems.

City officials said the agreement stems from a mandate to Fort Sill to shut down its stray facility, and Anderson said city and post officials have been negotiating for a year to iron out the details involved in transferring stray animal operations.

"I'm trying to encompass what we do here," he said, of meshing Fort Sill's needs with what the animal welfare division already does for stray animals in Lawton.

Anderson said the agreement means the city's animal welfare officers will be picking up stray animals and confining animals in the city's shelter on Southwest 6th Street. His division also will be responding to calls of injured dogs and cats, and will back up military police when they deal with aggressive animals.

He said the city facility won't be licensing animals that live on the post, but because it will be holding animals picked up on Fort Sill, owners will have to go the city facility to reclaim their pets and will be responsible for any associated fees.

"The way it (the agreement) is written now, it's a stray pickup thing," he said. "Complaints about animals still will go through the MPs."

Because the agreement means expanding its duties, Anderson said his division will be adding some personnel. But, he doesn't expect a dramatic impact on operations.

Fort Sill has said about 500 animals a year go through its stray facility, while the city's animal shelter handles about 4,500 animals a year.

To help cover costs, the post has agreed to pay $258,000 a year for the five years of the agreement, with an additional $50,000 in the first and fourth years to cover additional costs for equipment and personnel, according to city officials.

The new cooperative program is possible because of what Anderson said is the first intergovernmental support agreement.

"We're breaking ground on that," he said, explaining that not only is the agreement good for the city and post, it will be a benefit during potential BRAC analysis because it shows a high degree of cooperation between the two entities.

The intergovernmental support agreement sets the details governing animal control operations, from the duties of the city to ensuring animal control officers are eligible to come on the installation.

It specifies the city "will assume responsibility and custody of stray animals currently residing in the Fort Sill Stray Facility."

When dealing with stray animals, the agreement gives animal control officers the authority to capture, board and care for strays, making efforts to notify owners or authorizing the animals to be adopted after they have been held for 72 hours. The agreement authorizes the city to charge redemption fees.

When dealing with animals that bite humans, animal control officers may capture non-stray or confined animals only with the assistance of military police, but those animals then will become the property of the City of Lawton and transported to the