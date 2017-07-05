City budget projects increase in sales tax

Members of the City Council have begun their annual process of reviewing the proposed expenditures and projected revenues that will become the 2017-2018 city budget.

The review process began Friday, in the first special meeting that allowed City Manager Jerry Ihler and Finance Director J.I. Johnson to present what would be a $90.56 million operating budget if the council accepts the proposals made by city staff for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Council members asked questions but made no decisions Friday, and Mayor Fred Fitch said he'd give the group time review the document before calling a second budget meeting, something he expects to occur this week or next week.

The preliminary budget, which has been under construction since January, was based on several factors, including a 2.2 percent increase in water, sewer and refuse fees that reflects a 2.2 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index. That increase, linked to a council resolution that allows utility rates to be adjusted based on changes in the CPI, would generate an additional $736,000.

Council members haven't yet made a decision on that proposal that city officials said would equate to $1 a month more for base rate customers (those who use 2,000 gallons of water or less), or 37 cents more for water, 28 cents more for sewer and 35 cents more for refuse. For the average customer (one who uses 6,000 gallons a month), the difference is $1.44 more, or 69 cents more for water, 40 cents more for sewer and 35 cents more for refuse.

For commercial customers (hotels, restaurants and laundries, for example), the increase would equate to $13.13 more a month for those who use 100,000 gallons, $19.13 for those who use 150,000 gallons and $25.13 for those who use 200,000 gallons.

The increase is among several revenue points made in a city budget that is remarkably similar to the budget adopted for the current fiscal year. But among the changes is a projected $250,000 increase in sales tax revenue, which Ihler and council members said is an estimate from the Oklahoma Tax Commission on what Lawton could see generated by online sales from Amazon.com.

Earlier this year, the State of Oklahoma announced it had reached an agreement with the online giant that would direct it to charge sales tax on the goods it sells to Oklahoma consumers. State and municipal coffers are expected to benefit from the agreement, a decision that highlights legislative and municipal determination to recoup sales tax revenues lost when consumers opt to shop online rather than in local businesses, city officials said.

Those revenues are important because Oklahoma municipalities derive a large portion of operating revenue from sales tax. For Lawton, sales tax accounts for 60 percent of the General Fund revenue and funds the majority of Capital Improvements Programs.

Other highlights from the budget:

nFuel costs have been calculated at $1.94 per gallon for unleaded gasoline and $2.04 for diesel. Those costs remain much lower than in past years, a significant cost savings for the city fleet (per gallon prices were more than $3 from 2011 to 2014). Ihler said while the price paid by the city in January was $1.61 per gallon for unleaded and $1.73 for diesel (the city doesn't pay the fuel tax consumers do), city officials don't expect those prices to last through next year.