City budget cuts 11 positions

Staffing changes in City of Lawton departments will trim 11 general employee positions but give merit increases to some remaining employees, under the preliminary budget that is under review by the City Council.

Those proposals were outlined for the council May 1, when members got their first explanation from city administrators for the budget that will guide expenditures and project revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Under state statutes, the council must have the document in place by late June and city administrators traditionally spend the first months of the year crafting the preliminary budget, then presenting it to the council in late April or early May.

Personnel costs salaries and all other associated costs represent about 66 percent of the city budget.

The Fiscal Year 2019 budget sets a net reduction in personnel of 11 full-time general employee positions, while two other full-time general employee positions will be turned into part-time positions. General employee is the broad designation for employees who are not members of the police and fire unions.

City Manager Jerry Ihler said while some of the full-time positions are vacant, others still have people filling them. Those include the planning specialist in the fire operations division of Lawton Police Department, a construction inspector for the wastewater collection division, and two of the six sanitation operator positions slated for deletion from the solid waste refuse collection division. The other four sanitation operator positions are vacant.

Those six sanitation operator posts reflect an administrative plan to change what is now twice-a-week residential trash collections to once-a week, which will save the city $450,000 which will save the city $450,000 in annual operation costs.

Other vacant positions to be deleted from the budget include a building inspector position in inspection services, a senior library associate at Lawton Public Library, and an administrative assistant position in the administration and recreation services division of Parks and Recreation. A full-time administrative assistant position in the animal welfare division and a senior library associate position will be changed to part-time.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis suggested another position he wanted to see cut: a community relations/communications director added to the city manager's office in spring 2017. Davis, a long-time critic of the position, said it was created by reclassifying what had been an assistant city manager position (the city now has one assistant city manager, when it had two) and the dollar value of that filled position is close to $100,000, including wages and benefits.

City administrators said the value of that position actually is $80,700 with all associated benefits, to include unemployment and workers' compensation expenses.