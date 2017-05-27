City to auction tracts of land to boost budget

The City of Lawton will be selling two tracts of land at public auction, an action that could raise money for its revenue-strapped budget.

City Council members voted Tuesday to sell almost 7 acres of land contained in two tracts: a 3.26-acre site on the east side of Lake Ellsworth, off its Tony Creek arm, and the 3.5-acre Airport Park in the south industrial area north and west of U.S. 281.

The properties were among the sites the council considered earlier this year in response to a staff recommendation to declare the land surplus, then sell it at auction. Selling the sites not only raises funds for the budget, but it also relieves the city's parks and grounds crews of the responsibility of maintaining the sites, a cost-saving measure. While all but the Ellsworth tract are designated as parks, all are vacant.

Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna said city staff recommended a minimum bid of $8,500 for the Elllsworth site, but Ward 1 Councilman Robert Morford, who also is a developer, said nearby development makes the lake tract attractive and he recommended the council increase the minimum bid to $10,000 (a recommendation the council accepted). Hanna said a broker who evaluated the site estimated its value between $15,000 and $20,000.

This triangular site, bordered by Happy Hollow Road on the west, will come with an easement to an adjacent landowner, the reason action on this tract has been delayed.

Earlier in their meeting, the council also approved a driveway access agreement with John Magness, who for decades has been using an existing access road across the city's property to get from U.S. 277 to his landlocked property. The easement granted by the council focuses on that established hard-surfaced route.

Morford asked whether the city needed to grant an easement across the property it ultimately plans to sell, saying a county section line road 300 feet away could be used to access the private property. But city attorneys said that road has not been a section line road since the 1950s, when the county abandoned it after correcting a drainage issue. City attorneys said the road was never re-established as a county road after that drainage project was done and the county does not maintain it, although residents continue to drive on it.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis argued for the city easement across its tract, saying that dedicating the easement to Magness means he now is responsible for the road's maintenance, saving the city money. That was the action the council ultimately chose, meaning whoever buys the Ellsworth tract at auction must honor the easement.

The decision on the Airport Park site drew less discussion because it has fewer problems. But that triangular tract also is worth more because it is adjacent to C-5 General Commercial District zoning (the city's least restrictive commercial zoning category), making that site suitable for commercial development. Hanna said the city's broker estimated the lot's value in the $75,000 range, so the council set a minimum bid of $50,000 for the tract when it goes to public auction.