City aims to save energy

Proposals to launch a new energy savings campaign and to install a motion-activated camera system to protect a city cemetery will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

The proposal for a new energy savings campaign dates to October 2015, when the council authorized OpTerra ES (formerly Chevron ES) to analyze city operations to find additional energy savings, with the focus to be on technology, architectural, lighting, control and mechanical projects. Last year the firm identified city projects in eight areas, to include a data network upgrade; voice over IP telephone upgrade; consolidation and virtualization of servers; installation of vestibules at City Hall and McMahon Auditorium; replacing outdated chillers and boiler at Lawton Public Library; upgrade or repair fiber optics; recommission the environmental systems at the wastewater treatment plant; and adding LED exterior lighting to a variety of city buildings.

In December, the council authorized city staff to proceed with OpTerra's contract and look at a lease-purchase agreement to fund the work, with the energy savings to be used to pay the debt (the same technique the city used to fund other energy-related upgrades).

Council action today actually comes through two agenda items, starting with an equipment lease-purchase agreement with Banc of America Public Capital Corp., a $2.868 million agreement to provide the equipment needed for the projects. The agreement comes with an interest rate of 2.5 percent over 15 years, plus a six-month construction period.