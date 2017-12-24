City adjusts its fee schedule for rental of facilities

The City of Lawton has adjusted its fee schedule for people who rent facilities at Lawton City Hall.

The change, effective Jan. 19, was put into effect by the City Council, and city officials said the change basically eliminates a discount that was given to non-profit organizations and entities, meaning everyone now pays the same rate to rent space and use equipment.

City staff members say the existing fee structure for leasing or renting facilities was established in 2011, when the former Lawton High/Central Junior High began functioning as Lawton City Hall. The building offers a variety of space that is available for use to the public, from the atrium area inside the front door to the first-floor banquet room and the second-floor auditorium lobby.

Existing fees were based on the city's cost to provide those facilities for use, city staff said, meaning staff overtime to man events and the costs associated with long-term repairs or replacement expenses, but also were balanced against rental costs charged by local officials with similar space.

City administrators said the cost to pay overtime for city staff to man the events and to replace items that have seen excessive use exceeds the amount of fees collected under the existing fee schedule.

In addition, Assistant City Manager Bart Hadley said those who evaluated the fee structure found some renters who are not non-profit entities were billed at a non-profit rate, a 50 percent savings. City officials said that, in the case of weddings at the facility, a minister may apply to rent the space, allowing the wedding party to receive the non-profit rate.

Hadley said the proposed change is the staff's attempt to balance fees while keeping them at or near rates changed for similar rental spaces.

The new fee structure which essentially eliminate the non-profit rates in favor of the same daily rates for everyone includes a $225 fee for atrium floor space, $250 for the auditorium lobby, and, for the banquet room, $350 for up to 100 people, $450 for up to 300 people, and $500 for up to 500 people.