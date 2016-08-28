City to add vehicles that run on CNG

The City of Lawton is adding vehicles to its fleet that run on compressed natural gas.

Dennis Bothell, equipment maintenance supervisor in the Public Works Department, said the city has three vehicles that use compressed natural gas (CNG) and he ordered three more vehicles late last week. The vehicles already in the fleet are three-quarter-ton pickup trucks used by the lakes patrol division, meaning they fuel at the CNG station at Love's Country Store at the Medicine Park exit of Interstate 44.

The three new vehicles are refuse trucks for the solid waste division, and Bothell said the plan is to have those vehicles in town and road ready when a new CNG fueling complex opens on the northwest corner of the Public Works yard.

The City Council made that plan a reality in July by approving a lease agreement with Go Sparq, a partnership between Carey Johnson Oil in Lawton and Sparq Natural Gas in Oklahoma City. It is a plan Bothell has pushed for more than five years, and he said he's thrilled the city, Johnson and Sparq reached agreement.

"I think it's great. Even car dealers are interested in it," Bothell said, noting the plan is a public/municipality use that would benefit a variety of drivers. "Carey stepped up to the plate."

Stepping up to the plate has meant Carey Johnson Oil, Sparq Natural Gas and the City of Lawton agreeing on a complex that will have time-fill and fast-fill dispensers. The time fill eight of them, with capacity for 16 vehicles at one time will be in the northwest corner of the Public Works Yard along Southwest 6th Street, an area where the solid waste division parks its refuse trucks. The quick fill will be adjacent to a Public Works parking lot.

A security fence will separate the two areas, so city employees will drive their trucks to their time-fill dispensers, hook them up and leave them overnight to fill. The two quick-fill dispensers (which can serve four vehicles at a time) on the public side will be automated, making them accessible 24 hours a day.

That new facility, which Johnson plans to be operational by Christmas, means Public Works will lose about half of a parking lot, but Bothell said it is worth it.