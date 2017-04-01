Citizens Police Academy a unique local opportunity

The first class of the Lawton Police Department's 2017 Citizen Police Academy will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in Building 900 of the Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee Boulevard.

Once a weekfor 12 weeks

The Academy is a 12-week block of instruction held in an interactive classroom setting. Classes will consist of a three-hour block once a week.

Topics to be addressed will include police patrol, canines, traffic division, crime scene investigation, narcotics, lakes, crime prevention, TACT team, firearms, bike patrol, use of force, dive team, officer safety and the department's Sentinel program.

Hope to strengthen community relations

The purpose of the academy is to create better police-community relations through awareness and training.