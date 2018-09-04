Citizens committe votes to disband

A citizens committee voted to disband Monday, after a split decision on whether the City Council should allow citizens to vote to amend the city charter.

Members of the charter review committee have been meeting since mid-March on a proposal that originated with Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner: allow city residents to vote on a charter amendment that would give the council the authority to set residency requirements. Tanner has since refined his original motion for residency inside the city limits for some employees to the proposal he explained Monday: specific directors or supervisors associated with public safety would have to live within a 30-minute response time.

Despite Tanner's change, six of the nine review committee members agreed with a substitute motion from member John Purcell that recommended the council make no changes to the charter, which is city government's guiding document and one that can be amended only by citizens. But, council members get to decide which proposals are submitted to voters for a decision and three review committee members had argued the issue needed to be put back in a council forum for a decision.

Committee member Amanda Brewer said her own informal survey shows citizens favor Tanner's residency proposal, while committee chair Angela Stone said she doesn't believe it is right for the nine-member to decide the issue.

"I'd like citizens to decide for themselves," she said, of what she views as public safety issue.