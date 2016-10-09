Church treats first responders to lunch

Hundreds of first responders from Comanche county and throughout Southwest Oklahoma enjoyed a luncheon filled with food, fellowship, prayer and appreciation during Cameron Baptist Church's third annual First Responder's Luncheon Friday.

The luncheon was catered by Ted's Cafe Escondido and featured tables full of homemade desserts from the church's congregation. The luncheon was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Terri McCuiston, director of family ministries, said the first responders started showing up as soon as the doors were opened but some of them didn't get to stay as long as they would've liked.

"We've had two crews that have gotten calls," McCuiston said, "so they've had to get up and go. But that's part of the life they live. They don't always get to sit down and eat lunch casually. They're always on the go and they're there to serve."

The First Responder's Luncheon started three years ago to express thanks to all first responders active, retired and volunteers and show that their service is appreciated. The luncheon began as a time to remember 9/11, and this year, due to the recent attacks against first responders, the church prayed over the first responders every 45 minutes at the luncheon.

Lawton police Capt. Craig Akard said it's rewarding to know there are people out there who will put it in the extra effort to acknowledge first responders and show their appreciation and support.

"I would say the last year has been a troubling time for all first responders police officers and fireman and medical personnel," Akard said. "So that's what a bunch of people don't see. Yeah, most of the headlines have been police officers, yet you have fire personnel and medical personnel that are on the scene with police that are just in as much danger as the rest of them. And for a group to acknowledge all of us shows that we all work together for the betterment of the community, that's what makes it good."

Brian Wiersema of the Lawton Fire Department has attended the lunch for two years and enjoys the time of fellowship with the other first responders. He said he usually doesn't get to talk with other responders outside of fires or other incidents, so the luncheon is a laid-back, good and positive time for all of them to come together.