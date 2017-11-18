Christmas parade set for today

Lawton will kick off its holiday celebration today with events in Elmer Thomas Park.

More than 60 floats and groups, including high school bands, dogs with their owners and horse riding clubs, are expect to participate in the Holiday in the Park Parade at 6 p.m.

The parade will begin on Southwest 2nd Street and C Avenue, proceed to Northwest Ferris Avenue and end in Elmer Thomas Park. Once the last entry Santa Claus enters the park, the Christmas lights that adorn the park will light up.

Prior the parade, festivities in Elmer Thomas Park will take place throughout the day, beginning at 7 a.m. with Fishing for Food, a free fishing event at Lake Helen. At noon, fishermen and women may eat free hot dogs and win prizes if they donated items to Lawton Food Bank in exchange for raffle tickets.

Pre-parade activities will continue from 4-6 p.m. by the Holiday House, where hot cocoa is available. Children and families may enjoy face painting, bounce houses, senior "pop up shop," a photo booth, food trucks and vendors.

At 4:30 p.m., the parade participants will line up on C Avenue, north of Central Mall, in preparation for the parade. Following the parade, Mayor Fred Fitch will present Christmas Tree in the Park, in which he will light up the tree at 8 p.m. Saturday's activities in the park end at 9 p.m.