Christmas Eve a time for giving to community

It doesn't take long to turn a good idea into a tradition.

That was proved on a foggy Saturday morning as hundreds of people turned out for two special holiday meals designed to brighten the season.

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church welcomed diners to enjoy a full holiday meal and take home clothing and blankets and maybe a stuffed animal or even a bike. The dinner, begun by Julia Salas about a decade ago at Salas Mexican Restaurant, now fills the family life center at the church, whose members serve up dinner for 300 or so people and are hosts for the event.

Not too far away, members of First Baptist Church set up gigantic grills and served up hamburgers, hot dogs and chili beans and had some clothes, toys and food baskets to give away.

The dinner at St. John's is the culmination of months of work and support, said Harold Davis, who supervises the church's feeding ministry. The church serves lunch six days a week, but the Christmas Eve dinner is on a whole different scale. In addition to serving 300 meals, there are volunteers to coordinate, donations to collect, sort and distribute.

Planning begins about six months in advance, he said, and Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the bulk of the work for the volunteers. "It really clicks into high gear."

"We're just trying to do what we can," said Davis, who was wearing a Santa hat and announcing the winners of drawings for hams.

The event depends on volunteers to raise money and collect blankets and clothing, as well as cook the food and serve the guests. "The more volunteers the better," he said, and he wasn't disappointed on Saturday.

Lots of volunteers on Christmas Eve allow the diners to find a seat and have the food brought to them, and dozens of volunteers were busy carrying plates filled with food, refilling drinks and passing out small fruit pies to take home, among other things.

Salas is still supporting the dinner, but last year she turned over coordination of the non-kitchen volunteers to Believing Women Ministries. Lawan Rivera said she didn't realize then how many volunteers were needed for the event.