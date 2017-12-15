Christmas community

A Thursday night shopping spree brought Christmas joy and glee while building bonds of community between Comanche kids and cops.

A busload of smiles erupted from the Soldiers Express "big bus" and through the doors of Wal-Mart, 1002 N. Sheridan, for this year's Comanche Nation Police Department's Shop with a Cop event. An officer mixed among the young, with basket at hand and said: "We're going to spend some moooooooney," and that lit the fuse to laughter from several small voices.

"$150, $150, $150 a kid!" said Officer R.L. Smith, CNPD community events coordinator, as he made carts ready for the wave of young shoppers.

Comanche Nation Police Chief Vernon Griffin wore a giant smile as he followed the wake of 25 kids and entered the store. Following a delicious meal at Los Tres Amigos on the west side with his 25 member department and the kids aged 5-14, spending time with so much positive energy was dessert.

Santa Claus made an appearance, greeting children on the aisle of dolls. The top elf was surrounded by potential treasures that decked the walls. Santa offered encouragement about a present request to Aalyiah Blanton, 6, that created the biggest smile of all. It soon turned to chagrin as Blanton's mission reached a stall. But only for a minute.

"I'm trying to find a Flip-A-Zoo," Blanton said, "but I can't find it. ... Ooh, look at that!"

With an eagle's eye aimed at video game selections, Richard Bennett, 10, discussed his options with Sgt. Dell Galloway. After taking care of the serious stuff stylish new socks and shirts it was time for fun.

"He had to find collared shirts first so he can look sharp," Galloway said. The Cache boy's eyes light up and a grin turned to giggle in the blink of a question: "Have you ever heard the song, "... every girl's crazy for a sharp dressed man'?" He hadn't before.

"I'll play you a ZZ Top song later on," Galloway added.