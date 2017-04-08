Child porn suspect held

Authorities arrested Kingfisher resident Daniel R. Dage, 56, on Thursday, and he remains in jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, individuals found Dage's computer bag and USB flash drive in a local parking lot; upon investigating the flash drive, a detective with the Lawton Police Department discovered two videos depicting child pornography. Dage will return to court for a hearing at 3 p.m. Oct. 26.