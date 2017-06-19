Chautauqua kicks off with Chisholm Trail namesake

As Oklahoma celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail this year, Chautauqua's evening performances will begin with a portrayal of Jesse Chisholm, a skilled hunter, trapper and sought-after guide whose trade and Civil War Indian refugee trail is now known as the Chisholm Trail.

Tennessee-born Chisholm was the son of a Scottish merchant and a Cherokee mother. He was a frontier trader who first worked among the Plains Indians and served as a mediator in their dealings with the Cherokee Nation, the Republic of Texas and the United States.

"Chisholm was one of our greatest and most humane Oklahomans," said Michael Hughes, who will present the historical character at this evening's Chautauqua event at Lawton City Hall. "I think he had a consuming passion to bring about peace between Indians and Indians, Indians and whites, even Federals and Confederates. He repeatedly went on virtually suicidal missions as a peace ambassador."

In 1834, Chisholm took part in the Dodge-Leavenworth Expedition, which made the first official American contact with the Comanche, Kiowa and Wichita Indians near the Wichita Mountains in Southwest Oklahoma.

In 1836, Chisholm married 15-year-old Eliza Edwards, daughter of Creek trader James Edwards, who operated a trading post on the right bank of the Little River, about 3 miles above its confluence with the North Canadian River. He established a trading post near present Asher and later at Council Gove, along the North Canadian River near present western Oklahoma City.