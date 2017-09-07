Chatty man reflects on 100 years

Daniel Fischer III will celebrate his 100th birthday today and has many memories of both good times and bad.

He was born July 9, 1917, northwest of Chattanooga. His mother and father were Daniel Fischer II and Eva Katherine Bierig Fischer, and their families were from Russia.

Dan shared a house with eight brothers and sisters. A new two-story home was built in 1912.

The first-born brother, Jacob, met an accidental death at age 4. There were also Joseph, Casper, Jacob, Hanna, Mary, Martha, (who died at age 15 months,) Eva, Dan, then David.

"We worked in the garden and raised everything we ate," Dan said. "We raised wheat, cotton, oats and barley and we had cattle that furnished our milk, cream, and butter. We also had pigs and chickens, and we butchered the pigs at home and everyone helped."

Dan went through the eighth grade at Hiawatha School, which was built in 1902.

"We walked on the dirt road a mile and a half or through the pasture, which was a quicker way," he said. "We also went to church in a wagon pulled by horses. It was 8 miles to church and when it was really cold we covered up in quilts and blankets."

The family owned an orchard that supplied fruit and Dan's dad drove to Altus to have the wheat ground into flour. He drove around Altus and gave flour to needy families before he came home.

Dan farmed and did carpentry work for most of his life.

"I never served in the military because my weight was too low," Dan said. "I had been working hard trying to harvest the wheat and didn't eat very much because I was so busy."

"My dad acquired 16 quarters (quarter sections) through the years and began giving all the kids two quarters each to farm," Dan said. "I began working on the house Wilma and I live in now right after we got married. I have only lived in one other house and that was my mom and dad's house where I grew up."

His life was changed

In 1950, Dan's life was changed when he was driving around Altus with his girlfriend and happened to meet Wilma, who will be his wife of 66 years, on Aug. 18.

"Two weeks after we met we had our first date," Wilma said. "Dan's daddy didn't want us to get married. Oh, he liked Dan well enough, but I was 18 and Dan was 34 at the time. We decided to go to Hobart and tie the knot."

"Our son, James, was born in December 1952, and on Halloween in 1955, our daughter Debra was born," Wilma said. "We have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren now and many of them are farming the land that was given to Dan so many years ago by his father."

The land was recently designated a Centennial Farm through the Centennial Farm and Ranch Program, sponsored by the Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture.

Church was important to the couple and they continued to attend the church that Dan had grown up in The Peace Congregational Church on Baseline Road. Wilma has directed Christmas programs and taught vacation Bible school for many years.