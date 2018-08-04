Charter review committee to meet

Members of the City of Lawton's charter review committee will meet Monday to continue discussions about revisions to the city charter.

The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

In addition, Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner is expected to present his revised proposal to set residency requirements for some city employees. The core of Tanner's proposal is the same: amend the charter to grant the council the authority, through its powers to set ordinances, to establish residency requirements for some employees. Tanner said he wants time to present the details of his amended proposal.