Charter debate continues

The charter review committee narrowly voted this week that it would not forward a recommendation that would set residency requirements for City of Lawton employees.

Committee members split 4-3 over a motion that it would not propose a charter amendment for that residency provision, but several facts complicate the matter. There are nine charter committee members and one was absent from Monday's meeting, while one member abstained from the vote. And, even if the April 2 committee meeting presents another chance to vote for the absent member and the Ward 5 representative (Allan Hampton, who abstained, is the alternate filling in for Angela Stone), the decision still is in the hands of the City Council.

Under the terms of the charter itself, only residential voters have the authority to change provisions in the charter, which is city government's guiding document. But, council members get to decide which provisions are submitted to voters, and in the past, council have taken recommendations from charter review committees and from council members themselves.

The driving issue at three committee meetings and the reason the review process was set has been a proposal from Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner. Tanner wants the charter to give the council, through its authority to set ordinances, the power to establish residency requirements for some city employees. Now, the charter says the city manager and city attorney must live in Lawton; it is silent on other city employees.

Tanner argued during the 2016 charter review process and again this year that other employees should face the same residency requirement, citing public safety and his belief that those who set policies and regulations for residents should have to live under them while proving they are invested in the city. Tanner has asked for more time to refine his initial proposal, amending it to identify specific employees and setting a "response time," meaning those personnel could live where they want as long as they respond to a city emergency in a specific time frame.

Tanner hasn't yet outlined the details of his revised proposal, and that issue prompted one of several splits among review committee members. Some wanted to give him more time to outline his revised proposal before voting; others argued that it doesn't matter because he hasn't convinced them about the concept.

Committee Vice Chairman John Purcell said the council is the ultimate authority on what proposals if any would go to voters in November. Tanner said he wasn't arguing for council debate.

"I'm not trying to convince the council to make a decision. I'm asking to send it (the proposal) out to citizens," he said.

Tanner said he also is "willing to bet" the proposal will be passed by residents, but said the odds are stacked against the proposal making it through the citizens review committee.

"But I will continue to advocate for it," he said.

Purcell said people already have come out against the proposal, including former council members and Mayor Fred Fitch, and existing council members have said Tanner presented the motion before and that council rejected it.

"How do you know it ain't going to pass this time, John?" asked Tom Leon, a former council member who has attended the charter review meetings as a citizen. "You're anticipating. You don't know the way it will go."

Purcell said he didn't say the current council would reject the idea.