Changes made to spring livestock show

The Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club has revamped the schedule for its Comanche County Livestock Show, which until this year was called the Comanche County Spring Fair & Livestock Expo.

Hank Hasenbeck, chairman of the Saddle & Sirloin Club, said there was not really any reason for the name change.

"I don't know that it was ever an expo-type situation, so we just kind of streamlined it," he said.

Far more important is that the luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Friday is no longer a buyer's lunch. Instead, there will be a reception for the buyers at 4 or 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the premium sale will follow at 5 p.m. in the Great Plains Coliseum. Don Armes and Dustin Glover will be the auctioneers.

The luncheon will be more of an awards banquet for the exhibitors, Hasenbeck said. It will continue to be sponsored by Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, Anadarko, and the McMahon Foundation. The buyers are welcome to come to the luncheon, but that's where scholarships and awards from the show will be handed out instead of right before the sale.

Hasenbeck explained the board's reasoning:

"The people are kind of used to coming for lunch. They come and they eat and they fill out their slip and they leave. We want to keep them there. We want them to come, be a buyer, be a part of the show. We want them to interact with the kids, because the kids that we have in this deal are outstanding, and we want them to get to know those folks who are helping them, helping support their project and their program financially."

Another change is that the order of the beef show has been reversed. Before, it was "ladies first" heifers, then prospect steers, then market steers. Now it's the other way around. There's a good reason for that, it turns out.

Hasenbeck said the market steers are used to being kept in a colder environment so that they won't shed their hair before they show at the Oklahoma Youth Expo in Oklahoma City.

"We just wanted to make it easier for those folks that have steers. They could show them first, and then they could go ahead and take them back home and put them in the cool room or wherever they keep them to make sure that they don't lose their hair and they can be more competitive the next week at OYE, the bigger show," he explained.

Hasenbeck said probably all the steers that show here will go to OYE the following week, and organizers of the Comanche County Livestock Show want them to have every advantage.

Yet another schedule change is that the cattle fitting contest has been moved up a day. It will now take place 30 minutes after the beef show has concluded on Thursday. Again, that's to get the steers back home quicker. It also takes the pressure off contestants, who won't have to be back at the fairgrounds by 8 a.m. Friday for the competition. Hasenbeck said that with the competition and the premium sale, it was a pretty long day.

"This way, we broke it all up and hopefully have it in a more manageable way for the kids," the Elgin veterinarian said.

The round robin showmanship will be on Friday as before, but it has been pushed back from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. this year. Each entrant will show a calf, a pig, a goat and a lamb.

"It's a really important event for our county and even for our state. The program really teaches the kids a lot of important skills, intangibles that they don't get in other places in their schooling. They learn how to not only select livestock and care for it, do the husbandry for it, but they also have to keep records. Both financial records and performance records on their animals that they show. They have to learn how to work hard, and the harder you work, usually the better things work out for you," Hasenbeck said.

It's pretty easy when you come out on top, but Hasenbeck said the biggest thing a child learns is how to deal with coming in second, which will help make them successful in later life.