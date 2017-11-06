Changes in LATS routes planned

Lawton's mass transit system has begun working out the details that will implement the first of several major changes planned for its routes.

LATS officials announced weeks ago to the City Transit Trust that they were considering changes in routes and times, changes that would cut some services to meet budgetary constraints while acknowledging the maintenance needs of an aging fleet.

While LATS General Manager Ryan Landers hopes the changes are temporary, he said "temporary" will last at least as long as it takes to get six new buses operating on the system's five fixed routes and half of those buses won't arrive until next year.

The changes proposed earlier this spring focus on the Orange Route and Saturday service.

LATS will cut three hours from Saturday service, meaning the system will operate buses from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., rather than the 9 p.m. stopping time now in effect. In addition, the Blue, Red, Green and Orange routes will operate only one bus on Saturdays rather than the clockwise and counterclockwise buses now operated. Only the Yellow Route, which provides an East Route and West Route, will retain two buses each hour on Saturdays.

For the Orange Route, often referred to as the Fort Sill Route, that one-bus-an-hour change will be in effect all week.

It was the proposed change to the Orange Route that drew the most questions when proposals were presented to the City Transit Trust, whose members also are the City Council. The Orange Route now operates clockwise and counterclockwise buses, with those buses entering through the Sheridan Road Gate and Key Gate on Interstate 44. That is important because the Orange Route also serves north Lawton and while passengers are warned they must have Department of Defense ID or visitor's passes to enter Fort Sill, some riders do not have the documentation and must get off the bus before it enters Fort Sill. Those riders now have the option of waiting at a Fort Sill gate for an Orange Route bus traveling in the opposite direction to take them back into Lawton, but the original Saturday change would be using one gate on all the route times.

Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner was concerned about those riders being stranded, while others are concerned about the effects on riders who are military retirees or who work on post.

Hearing set June 27

Landers said LATS has worked out a concept that will ensure Orange Route riders get to their destinations, but he said he can't comment on the specifics until the concept is presented at a public hearing at the June 27 City Transit Trust meeting. Trustees must give their approval before route changes can be implemented.

"Everyone who needs a ride will get a ride, whether it is on Fort Sill, in Pioneer Park or wherever we are," Landers said, adding that LATS is mindful of the effect of changes on employees who work on Fort Sill, those who live on post and work in Lawton, and retirees who use the post services. "We'll make sure all their questions are answered."

Changes set for mid-July

Landers said those Orange Route changes are the reason LATS won't implement the route and time changes until mid-July. While the changes had been proposed for the beginning of the new fiscal year, they are being delayed until mid-month to give LATS time to get new maps and signs in place.

Landers said the Orange Route was chosen for the major change because it is the least used of the system's five fixed routes. Deborah Jones, the liaison between LATS and the City Transit Trust/City of Lawton, said the Orange Route averages 140 passengers a day, a small ridership that makes it difficult to justify two buses each hour when there are concerns the aging vehicles across the fleet may not last until they are replaced with new buses.

It's the same argument that prompted LATS administrators to suggested changes in Saturday routes: Saturday has the fewest number of riders and virtually no one rides fixed route buses between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Landers said LATS will drop its clockwise buses on Saturdays, meaning only the counterclockwise routes will be run. The bus still will pass the same fixed stops on each route once an hour, but instead of two buses with stops on both sides of the street, there will be one bus stopping on one side of the street.

Landers said the rider-based changes were necessary from budgetary and logistical points of view. Ridership numbers also are the reason LATS and city officials have been looking at a plan to redesign the system, providing more popular routes that will generate more passengers. A consultant has been working on a route analysis for months, and the results and recommendations have been presented to LATS staff in a draft report. After LATS has made its own suggestions, the updated report will be taken to citizen committees that will make their recommendations before the final report is taken to the City Transit Trust for approval and implementation.