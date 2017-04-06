Changes are coming to Beginnings, Crossroads

Lawton's Beginnings Academy is accepting registration for pre-kindergarten, Head Start and Early Head Start for the coming school year.

Beginnings Academy is undergoing a complete change, and starting this fall Crossroads Youth and Family Services Inc. will offer classes for children in the building it now leases from Lawton Public Schools.

For 17 years, the school district and the local Head Start provider have collaborated to provide pre-kindergarten/Head Start classes at Beginnings Academy. Starting at the end of summer, Beginnings Academy will offer classes for children from birth to 5 years, as long as the children are not eligible for kindergarten, said Lisa Winters, executive director of Crossroads Youth and Family Services Inc.

Registration applications can be picked up from Beginnings Academy, 501 NW Woodridge Drive, or at Education Engine the old Howell Elementary School 2402 SW E.

Contrary to some reports, "we are serving 4-year-olds," said Angie Rodriguez, Crossroads area supervisor, adding that someone will be at the school all summer to receive applications.

The Lawton Constitution visited Beginnings Academy and met with Winters, Rodriguez and Dorothea Miller, assistant Head Start/Early Head Start program director for Comanche County, to learn about the changes taking place.

Classes, eligibility and applications

Crossroads at Beginnings Academy will begin Early Head Start classes on Aug. 16 for children from birth until they turn 3 years old. Head Start classes, including both Head Start for 3-year-olds and pre-kindergarten for those who are 4- to 5-years-old, will start Aug. 21.

Beginnings Academy will offer:

• Three Early Head Start classrooms for 24 children, with eight children in each classroom;

• Three Head Start classrooms for 3-year-olds, with 17 children in each room for a total of 51 children; and,

• Two pre-kindergarten classrooms for 4-year-olds, with 17 students in each for a total of 34 students.

Beginnings will allow 4-year-olds to enter pre-kindergarten even if they don't make the cutoff date of turning 4 years old on or before Sept. 1. Those who turn 5 by on or before Sept. 1 and are eligible for kindergarten cannot attend any of the Crossroads locations, Miller said.

Crossroads offers Head Start classes for 3- and 4-year-olds, mixed in the same classroom, at two other locations: Education Engine and Midway, 1405 S. 11th.

Although Beginnings will offer the only Head Start classes named "pre-kindergarten" classes that run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., "any 4-year-old can be served at the other Head Start locations. It just won't be called pre-kindergarten" and classes will end at noon, Winters said.

All of the Early Head Start and Head Start classes, which run from 8 a.m. to noon, and Beginnings Academy pre-kindergarten classes, which run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., are free to families that meet income levels.

Children can stay at the Crossroads locations up to 5:30 p.m., "but they have to apply to the Department of Human Services for a federal subsidy," Winters said. "Most of our families are eligible for that because this is an income-eligible program."

The federal poverty guidelines are used to determine if a family is eligible. Those interested in the guidelines should call the school at 354-9865 or 354-9867.