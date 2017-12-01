You are here

Change in the weather

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 1:31am Staff
Forecasters anticipate rain  and potential for ice

Sunny skies and record-warm temperatures Wednesday in the Lawton area are expected to give way to much colder conditions in the coming days, and flooding is feared in parts of Oklahoma as a storm system brings the risk of lots of rain and even ice  to the region.

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday that a slow-moving storm system will move into Oklahoma and Arkansas Friday morning. More than a quarter of an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of western and northern Oklahoma through Saturday.

Forecasters warned there is also a chance of ice accumulations in central and southern Oklahoma. Widespread rainfall of up to 5 inches is possible in southern, central and eastern Oklahoma Sunday night and Monday. Heavy rainfall could cause streams to overflow and isolated flash flooding in some areas.

