Ceremony celebrates 2nd Street

City leaders braved blustery, cold winds Wednesday to officially dedicate a downtown street project nine years in the making.

While a work crew was still putting finishing touches on the final stage of Northwest 2nd Street, the project is essentially complete, City of Lawton officials said during the dedication ceremony held against a backdrop of vehicles driving through the intersection of Northwest 2nd Street and Ferris Avenue.

That intersection is part of the last phase of a project that rebuilt Northwest 2nd Street between Columbia and Ferris, to include a widened intersection that will allow semi-trucks to more easily make turns into the retail shopping complex that has grown up along Northwest 2nd Street even as the street was being rebuilt between Ferris Avenue and Southwest C Avenue.

Billy Trammell, city engineer who was project engineer, said the three-stage project has spanned three city managers, four Ward 5 City Council members, three engineers and three construction firms since the first leg of construction began in 2008.

Mayor Fred Fitch said the project was nine years in the making and the result was "a beautiful entrance into our community." He said the project has been accompanied by a renovation of the Tri-Level to the north and construction of a retail complex on the east side, which has begun its third phase of construction on its north end (plans for phases four and five, development on the west side of Northwest 2nd Street, are in the planning stages, Fitch said).

The project has been important to Fitch, who has been among community leaders spearheading downtown revitalization.

"I spent 14 percent of my life doing this," Fitch said. "I'm not going to stop."

Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson said the downtown revitalization began in 2006 with former Councilman Rex Givens. Givens said he wanted to rebuild Second Street and when Jackson asked him exactly how he planned to pay for the work, Givens a former aide to former Congressman Dave McCurdy said he could find the money. Givens did find the money to tackle the first phase of the Second Street "streetscape" project, which began on the Southwest C Avenue end, and $9 million and 9 years later, the project is done, Jackson said, adding that even as the streetscape was developing, city officials were independently planning the rehabilitation project that became the downtown retail complex.