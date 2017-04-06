Central High FFA sends students to Nationals

The Central High FFA Chapter is sending two students, Madelyn Scott and Lindsey Harris, to Washington D.C. for the National FFA Washington Leadership Conference June 18-26.

They will ride one of two buses chartered by the Oklahoma FFA Alumni Association, along with 100 other FFA members from across the state.

The trip will allow the students to gain leadership skills to help impact the community and the local area. While in Washington, the students will visit with Third District U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas and other elected officials from Oklahoma. They will also visit many of the historic sites around the nation's capital, as well as perform a community service activity scheduled by the National FFA organization.

This is the 40th year Central High FFA has participated in the program by sending at least two FFA students.