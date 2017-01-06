Centenarian soldiers on at city vet center

World War II veteran Arthur Daily wasn't sure he would survive the war, but he did and made it to another equally impressive milestone 100 years old.

Daily joined the Army in 1935. At that time, the cloud of war was building in Europe as Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany. World War II wouldn't start for another four years, but whispers were spreading. In the United States, the Great Depression was in full swing and men like Daily were just trying to put a meal on the table at the end of the day. The offer of $21 a month was too good to pass up.

"The Army was where the big money was," he recalled.

After 18 months of service, Daily left the Army. He didn't explain why and it remains a mystery to this day to his grandchildren. But he joined again a year later, in 1938 and would go on to fight in the African and European Theaters of World War II and in the Korean War. He retired after 37 years but continued to work in Civil Service at Fort Sill for several more years before officially retiring for good.

Today, Daily resides at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center. He has a hard time recalling specifics of his time in the Army, aside from passing comments and nonspecific observations. His family often uses a whiteboard to write out questions and carry on conversations, as Daily has a hard time hearing. So when two of his grandchildren, Fred Erricson and Candra Langford, wanted to put together a special 100th birthday celebration that would highlight his Army accolades, it was going to take a lot of work.

"She wanted to do a shadow box that would have his military records, medals and flags in it," Fred Erricson said of his sister, Langford. "So many of his military records were lost, so we had to go back and do a lot of research into his past."

The siblings started with their grandfather's DD-214. They tried to speak with Daily, but made little progress. He knew the general times and areas where he fought in battle, but couldn't remember the specifics. Fred Erricson continued his research, discovering his grandfather was in the 634th Field Artillery, a part of the 77th Field Artillery, during World War II. He served as a radio man during intense battles in Africa and western Europe. Even when he could get Daily to talk, the old soldier refused to ever brag about his service.

"He would always just say he was a radio man," Fred Erricson said. "But he was actually an artillery radio man in some really intense battles over there."

Langford said her grandfather's reluctance sometimes made it difficult to complete their birthday project for him.

"He just doesn't talk about that sort of stuff much," she said. "He'll talk, but he doesn't really talk."

The siblings were able to get enough information to put together a shadow box featuring the flags of the 77th Field Artillery, photos of a young Daily in the service, his medals and ribbons and an American flag. It would be a fitting gift for a man who has endured and seen so much. There was just one problem, Langford said Daily didn't want a party.