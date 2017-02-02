Celebrating black history

Lawton-Fort Sill officially began its commemoration of Black Heritage Month Wednesday with a call not only to remember the past but also to press on to the future.

Representatives from government, the Army, education and religious and civic organizations gathered in City Hall to sign proclamations declaring February as Black Heritage Month. Other community events are scheduled throughout the month.

'No place like America'

Police Chief James Smith was keynote speaker for the evening and declared that as much as he would like to see other periods of time, from ancient Egypt and Greece to the founding of the United States he is glad he's here now, in this place, despite economic problems and social unrest.

He said he spent time in the military and visited some wonderful places, but "there is no place like America."

Despite problems, he said, it's an exciting time but it's also a time that demands participation and action.

"We can no longer (just) talk about the issues; we can no longer push it off to somebody else."

He invited the audience, no matter their politics, to "marvel" at last month's peaceful change of administration in Washington, a tradition that has held more han two centuries. Progress, he said, has never come without struggle and controversy, and he urged his listeners to be courageous "to stand up for what is right and what is good" and to become agents of change.

The chief noted that Martin Luther King Jr. was told by many people who sympathized with his cause that he should not push so hard for civil rights, to wait until a better time.

"I often wonder what the world would look like if Dr. King had waited. I'm glad he chose not to wait, but to act."

Mary McLeod Bethune, he told the audience, was one of 17 children in her family and was spurred to a life in education when she was told that black people can't read. She became the first in her family to go to school, he said, and shared her knowledge with her siblings. She went on to found what is today Bethune-Cookman University and became an adviser to presidents. How would the world be different, Smith asked, if she had listened to those who tried to discourage her.

In today's technological society, he said, children must be encouraged to prepare for life in a competitive global environment and to think of "we" and not "me," and that will require action to uphold justice and equality.

"We cannot do this from our couches, the mall or the golf course," he said.

Change, he said, can come from following the command of Jesus to love God and other people.