Cattle moo-ve to center stage at livestock show 

At 11, Shay Spencer is already an old hand when it comes to showing cattle many times his size. He started when he was 4 years old, and this will be his sixth year showing.

In speaking of the animals he started out with, he said, "Some were full-grown, some were little itty-bitty calves that I would show in the bucket shows and stuff, but now I just show big steers and all those other animals."

Prior to Thursday's beef cattle show he could be found meticulously blow-drying a 1,150-pound Hereford steer for the market division. In contrast with past tradition, market steers and heifers traded places in the show order so owners could get the market steers back to their cooling rooms and hopefully keep their coats for next week's Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE) in Oklahoma City. Shay confirmed he'll be there for it.

To get his project animal ready for the Comanche County Livestock Show, "I've washed him twice. Then I had to blow him out. Then I fed him some hay. Then I combed him a lot to get all his hair working right. And then I blowed him again, then I let him lay down and calm down for about two hours," Shay said.

He works with his steer every day, feeding him once in the morning and once at night, either three plates of hay or some bull ration. His mother is Sharla Spencer, and they live only a half-mile from his grandfather, cattleman Charles Spencer, so that's where Shay keeps his steer. Shay's uncle is Robert Spencer, co-organizer of the Great Plains Winter National Pig, Lamb & Goat Show, and Shay's mother, grandfather and uncle will all be going to OYE with him.

"This is going to be my first year," Shay said.

Debbie and Richard Ross were part of the big migration when the Air Defense Artillery School moved from Fort Bliss, Texas, to Fort Sill, and they've been here ever since. They're proud members of the Cache Ag Boosters Club in fact, Debbie was wearing a T-shirt identifying her as a part of its unofficial barn crew as she watched her 16-year-old son, Dakota, groom his 906-pound Commercial heifer for the show.

A sophomore at Cache High School, Dakota also brought a 1,270-pound Charolais market steer to the beef cattle show sponsored by the Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club. His sister, Brooke, 17, is in her junior year at Cache High, and she was showing a 1,355-pound Saler market steer. Each of them began showing when they were about 9, and this will be their fourth year to compete at OYE. They both show as members of Cache FFA.

"It's different, but it's really fun," Dakota said of the state show.

This is Brooke's first year to show cattle, as she always showed pigs until now. She switched to cattle because it was something new. She found it to be a good experience, but she had to put a lot more work into the washing, drying and exercising every day.

Nearby, Brad and Holly Seaton of Cache watched their 10-year-old daughter Jacee comb her market steer. Jacee is in fourth grade at Cache Intermediate School and a member of Cache 4-H. This is her third year to show. Her first year she showed an Angus Cross named Daisy, and for the past two years she has shown Chianinas. This one is named Coal, and at 1,420 pounds, he was the second biggest steer at the Comanche County show. The biggest was a 1,440-pounder shown by Jacee's friend Hannah Givens of Chattanooga.