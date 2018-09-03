Carnival planned at Lawton High gym

Children of all ages are welcome to come and enjoy Lawton High School's "Stomp Out Hunger" Carnival Saturday.

The Carnival, organized by the Lawton High's Ignition Lead2Feed Project, will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday in the Lawton High School gym and on the track, 601 NW Fort Sill Blvd.

The carnival admission is free and visitors can enjoy singing and dancing performances by different organizations. There will be lots of delicious food for sale along with chances for door prizes, including gift cards, items and services from local businesses who are sponsoring the event, said Francy Garner, Lawton High ninth-grade assistant principal.

There will be game booths and for the purchase of a $5 participation card, the visitor can have access to all the games.

"We will have lots of games for children of any age, like knock down the clown, electronic pig races and mini-golf for young kids," Garner said.