Car seat distribution slated at local Health Department

Safe Kids Oklahoma, dedicated to preventing childhood injury, will have a car seat distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the Comanche County Health Department, 1010 S. Sheridan.

The purpose is to help reduce the number of child motor vehicle-related deaths and injuries. Every 33 seconds a child is involved in a car accident. Motor vehicle-related crashes are the leading killer of children under 14. While most families put kids in car seats, the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 59 percent of car seats are not installed correctly.