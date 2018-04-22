Car enthusiasts take in show at Great Plains Coliseum

Over 2,000 car enthusiasts and families traveled in the rain from Oklahoma City, Duncan and surrounding areas to support a single cause at the Trykes N Tread Car Show on Saturday.

Mountain Metro AMBUCS, a non-profit organization, gives free wheels in the form of AmTrykes to children and adults with special needs, along with U.S. Wounded Warriors. Proceeds from the car show will go toward the organization, which also provides ramps to AmTryke owners and scholarships to students pursuing physical, occupational or speech therapy.

About 235 vehicles of different colors, models and years remain parked inside Great Plains Coliseum, where the show will continue today until 2:30 p.m.

Along with checking out the cars on Saturday, visitors shopped at vendors such as Pearls with Love Unique Boutique and Tuckn' Clothing, while children played games and activities in an area reserved for them.

The highlight of the day was the AmTryke giveaway, according to Aimee Carter, a physical therapist and member of Mountain Metro AMBUCS, who consults with people who need AmTrykes. She performs assessments before ordering AmTrykes to fit the recipients' specific needs.

Saturday's recipients included 7-year-old Nolan Hallagin of Lawton, 12-year-old Kylie Roach of Cement and 4-year-old Ryder McDaniel of Cement.

Classic Chevrolet, Charles and Priscilla Sacks and the Oklahoma National Guard sponsored the AmTryke giveaways, respectively.

Today at 1 p.m. a final Amtryke, sponsored by Powdered Junk, will be given to 8-year-old William Morton of Temple, Carter said.

"He's our superhero, so we made him a Captain America AmTryke," she said.

Kisha Horne, chairperson of the AMBUCS board, said she enjoys seeing the children's faces light up when they see their AmTryes for the first time, and she's glad the car enthusiasts are also present to witness the difference they made in the children's lives.

Horne continues to volunteer with the organization because the cause hits home for her.

"My brother is autistic. I was 10 years old when he was born. Now, my dad is a 100 percent disabled veteran," she said.

Through AMBUCS, she "gets to help people become more mobile with their families," she said.

Car enthusiasts showcase unique designs

Duncan resident Blake Heim sat in the driver's black-and-lime green seat of his 1968 Volkswagen Beetle as onlookers checked out the tan car's lime green rims and pan, along with old fashioned luggage that sat atop the car.

Heim said he found the Beetle abandoned in a field in 2016.

"It had been sitting in the field for 24 years, and I've rebuilt it from the ground up," he said.

Heim has been working on cars since he was 6 or 7 years old when his dad taught him how they operate, he said.

"I love being around vehicles. There's nothing like having a really bad day at work and going home to tinker on your car," he said.