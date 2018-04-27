Car dealer encourages firefighters

As probationary firefighter Austin Solenberg spoke to the audience of families and friends, he made a commitment to them "When things get tough, we'll get tougher," he said.

Solenberg, along with 10 other probationary firefighters, graduated from the Lawton Fire Academy on Thursday afternoon at City Hall after undergoing six months of training.

The probationary officers will begin a six-month term on company rotation before they are discharged from probation on the anniversary of their hire date.

Chief Dewayne Burk congratulated the graduates, Solenberg spoke words of encouragement to his peers and Ervin Randle, owner of Lawton Classic Chevrolet, thanked the men during his keynote address.

Randle, a former NFL player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told the graduates that he was raised by his single mother, who earned $22 a week in a small town in south Texas.

"The greatest thing my mom gave me was love," he said. "Love gives you hope. Love pushes you. Love gives you determination because you have someone to go to at the end of the day."

His mother's love, coupled with his work ethic and integrity, enabled him to succeed from the time he was a high school student when his varsity football coach asked him to join the team.

"My coach was the first white man to ever take an interest in me," Randle said. "He said, 'I've had my eye on you for a year. You're a hard worker, and you seem like you could be a leader."

Randle became the first student from his school to be accepted into a Division I school, Baylor University, where he played college football before being drafted into the NFL. Randle told the graduates that Thursday was their "draft day."

"You guys are the real heroes. When a building is burning, sports players aren't around. You are," he said. ""You guys are going to put your life on the line every night while I'm asleep.

"I respect and appreciate that."