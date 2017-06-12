Candlelight Stroll tickets remain for fun at Sill Saturday

Tickets are still available for Saturday's Candlelight Stroll on Fort Sill's historic Old Post Quadrangle.

The event is open to the public, but tickets are required in order to keep groups to a manageable size. Tickets are free and available from the Museum Visitor Center, Building 435 on the southeast corner of the Quadrangle. Tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The limit per person is four tickets. Tickets will not be held.

The annual Candlelight Stroll takes visitors back to Fort Sill as it was in the 1870s. The National Historic Landmark boasts 37 buildings dating from the 19th century. Those buildings compose the most complete frontier fort in existence from the Indian Wars period in the United States.

Tours begin and end at the Museum Visitor Center, Building 435, on the southeast corner of the Old Post Quadrangle. Refreshments will be served.

Volunteers with the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark Museum will escort groups by candlelight to five locations: the Guardhouse, the Cavalry Barracks, Sherman House (the commanding general's quarters), the Old Post Chapel and the First School of Fire.

Historic interpreters including Buffalo Soldiers, deputy U.S. marshals, clergy and artillery officers of the day will present the history at each location. The first post commander, Col. Benjamin Grierson, and his wife, Alice, will greet everyone at Sherman House and talk about their everyday lives.