Candidate charged with embezzlement

A Lawton mayoral candidate accused of embezzling just over $2,000 from his job in June is free on $2,500 bond following a court appearance Wednesday.

Represented by Lawrence M. Corrales, Palmer Lee Moore Jr., 43, Lawton, met in District Judge Ken Harris' office Wednesday afternoon where he was charged with a felony count of embezzlement. If convicted, Moore could have to spend up to five years in jail and pay a fine of up to $5,000, as well as pay back the money to the store.